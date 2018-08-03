1 dead in Gaza violence as Hamas, Israel discuss ceasefire

Palestinian demonstrators participate in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

An injured man is evacuated during a protest. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian demonstrators participate in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops toward Palestinian demonstrators during a protest. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

An injured man is evacuated during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The 19th consecutive week of protests and fighting along the Gaza border left at least one Palestinian dead and more than 200 others injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Palestinian news agency WAFA identified the dead protester as Ahmad Yahya Yaghi, 25, who was shot while taking part in protests near Gaza City. About 90 of the injured sustained gunshot injuries, while others had teargas inhalation.

Israeli news agency Haaretz reported airborne firebombs caused at least 26 fires in Israeli territory. An Israel Defense Forces tank fired on Hamas targets in response to the fires.

The protests were part of the Great March of Return demonstrations along the border. The weekly protests since March call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 140 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began March 30.

Friday's protests came as Hamas officials traveled from Egypt to Gaza on Thursday to discuss a possible ceasefire to the violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planed trip to Colombia next week in order to discuss an end to tensions with senior Israeli officials.