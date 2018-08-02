Turkey demands U.S. reverse sanctions over Andrew Brunson

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson (C) is released from jail July 25 to be put under house arrest during the duration of his trial, at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey. After U.S. President Donald Trump announced sanctions Wednesday on Turkey over the treatment and release of Brunson, Turkey demanded the U.S. reverse the sanctions. Photo by Mustafa Koprulu/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu on Thursday called for the United States to immediately reverse sanctions imposed over the treatment of detained American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Davutoğlu said the U.S. decision is a risky move and "incompatible with the most simple diplomatic courtesy and mutual respect."

Brunson, a North Carolina pastor who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, is accused of helping the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization, a group responsible for a failed coup in 2016, as well as supporting the PKK terrorist organization, a group related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

While negotiations for his release were ongoing, President Donald Trump promised "large sanctions" in a tweet Wednesday.

The sanctions, being prepared under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, allow the U.S. government to target individuals, companies or other entities involved in corruption or human-rights abuses, which in this case include Turkey's justice minister and interior minister.

A statement by Turkey's foreign ministry said, "The decision, which disrespectfully intervenes in our judicial system, will seriously damage the constructive efforts made in order to resolve problems between the two countries."

Brunson, recently put under house arrest, faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if convicted.