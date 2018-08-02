Report: Top Russian diplomat inquired about North Korea coal imports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov initiated a discussion on coal shipments on Thursday. Pool photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inquired Thursday about recent reports on the shipment of North Korean coal into South Korea, in breach of United Nations Security Council sanctions.

The top Russian diplomat raised the issue with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa during a meeting in Singapore on Thursday, South Korean news service EDaily reported.

It was a panel of experts under the United Nations' North Korea sanctions committee that informed the Seoul government of the transfer of North Korean coal that occurred in October.

Seoul is investigating the transshipment of coal, according to the report.

Lavrov initiated the discussion on the coal shipments when he suggested the United States take an interest in embargoed North Korean goods.

The import of 9,000 tons of North Korean coal on two cargo ships is stirring controversy in Seoul.

According to South Korean news network Channel A, local customs authorities investigated the coal imports 10 months ago. The investigation concluded in March, but the Korea Customs Service didn't release the results for four months.

U.S. lawmakers in Congress, including Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., have previously called for a secondary boycott of third-party firms engaging in trade in banned North Korea commodities.