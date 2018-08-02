North Korea calls for 'powerful struggle' against heat wave

North Korea is experiencing drought as temperatures on the Korean Peninsula reach record highs. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An extreme heat wave that is sweeping across the Korean Peninsula is compelling North Korea to take action, according to state media.

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun stated Thursday the Pyongyang government has declared a state of emergency because of the unusually hot weather.

According to the Rodong, the state has ordered the mobilization of all capabilities to prevent damage of crops and other harmful effects of drought.

"In order for the entire country to shake off high temperatures and to prevent drought, let us unleash a powerful struggle," the Rodong stated.

The declaration was made on the first page of the paper's Thursday issue.

"According to data from the Meteorological and Hydrological Bureau, temperatures have exceeded 35 degrees Celsius and surpassed 40 degrees Celsius, registering the highest temperatures on record.

"Many regions have not received rainfall and it is expected the high temperature pattern will continue."

The Rodong went on to explain crop damage has occurred in rice paddies and cornfields in North and South Hwanghae Provinces.

"All capabilities must be focused in a total struggle against high temperatures and drought," the newspaper stated.

"Whether or not the selfless perspirations of the entire people will make it to a good harvest into the fall, depends on how the drought and high temperatures are overcome."

In South Korea, agriculture has been affected by the weather.

Yonhap reported Wednesday vegetables such as cabbage and radish have increased in price, and wholesale prices of agricultural products is 6.5 percent higher than in June.