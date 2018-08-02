An Aeromexico flight that crashed Tuesday is being investigated by Mexican and U.S. authorities. Officials said they have located the black boxes from the wreckage. Photo by Civil rotection State Coordination/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators have found both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the Aeromexico jetliner that crashed this week with more than 100 people aboard.

The Brazilian-made Embraer 190 crashed Tuesday after taking off in Durango en route to Mexico City.

Luis Gerardo Fonseca, director of Mexico's civil aviation agency, confirmed on Wednesday the recorders were found.

The "black box" recorders help investigators piece together what happened leading up to the crash, including conversations of pilots, speed, altitude, vertical acceleration and fuel flow.

The investigation is being led by Mexican officials, who are getting help from Brazil, where the jet was built, and the United States, where its engines were made.

Officials say it's too early to say exactly what caused the crash, but Durango Gov. José R. Aispuro Torres said Wednesday strong winds may have played a factor.

There were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the flight. Two were injured critically, including the pilot, who had spinal surgery but is in stable condition, and a young girl who sustained burns.

Airline crash investigations take months to piece together but determining the cause of this crash could be made easier because the location allows for easy access to evidence. Investigators on this crash also will be able to interview passengers and crew.

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are assisting with the investigation.

The U.S. State Department said at least 65 U.S. citizens were on board, and Aeromexico tweeted Wednesday 64 had been released from hospitals.

RELATED Malaysian civil aviation chief resigns over MH370 report

A passenger aboard the jetliner captured video of the accident.