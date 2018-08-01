Trains collide near Machu Picchu in Peru; 15 hurt

A train crash injured 15 people near Machu Picchu, the lost city of the Inca, in Peru. File Photo by Allard Schmidt/Wikimedia Commons/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A train crash near Machu Picchu, an Inca citadel and popular tourist site in Peru, injured more than a dozen tourists Tuesday.

Peru's Ombudsman' Office reported 15 people hurt from the crash on the Machu Picchu railway. Two were critically hurt.

Officials said the accident occurred when two trains from different operators collided.

A statement from Inca Rail, one of the two train companies, identified one tourist in serious condition as a Chilean national.

"Due to the situation, emergency protocol was followed evacuating the affected persons to ambulances so that they could receive the needed medical attention," PeruRail said in a statement. "After assisting the injured, an investigation will be carried out to determine what caused this unfortunate accident."

An Inca Rail passenger said one train was forced to stop because Peruvian protesters had gathered in the area, Andina reported.