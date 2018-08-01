Google honors war photographer Gerda Taro with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to the first female journalist in the world who covered war, Gerda Taro with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating journalist and war photographer Gerda Taro on what would have been her 108th birthday with a new Doodle.

Taro, nicknamed "the little red fox," is considered to be the first female journalist in the world to cover from the front lines war and conflict. She was known for producing powerful black-and-white images that would appear in the French newspaper Ce Soir.

Taro, originally named Gerta Pohorylle before she changed it, was born in 1910 in Stuttgart, Germany. She moved to France shortly after Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933 and while in Paris she met Robert Capa who would teach her the basics of photography. Capa, who would warn Taro not to take so many risks with her work, would co-found the Magnum Photo agency.

Taro's short career ended in Spain after she lost her life at the age of 26 while taking photos on the front lines of the Spanish Civil War northwest of Madrid in July 1937. Her battlefield images made Taro a household name despite many of the photos being falsely attributed to Capa.

Google's homepage features artwork depicting a photo of Taro who is seen smiling while holding up a camera.