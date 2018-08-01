Emergency crews attend to passengers amid the wreckage of an Aeromexico jetliner that crashed just after takeoff Tuesday from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, Mexico. Photo courtesy Proteccion Civil DGO/Twitter

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A passenger aboard an Aeromexico jetliner that crashed in Mexico after takeoff Tuesday captured video of the accident.

The plane crashed after taking off from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango. It was headed for Mexico City.

Passenger Ramin Parsa began recording the takeoff and kept the camera going until the crash. She posted the video online Wednesday.

The starts from Parsa's window-seat view as the plane lifted off in stormy weather. Moments later, she dropped the phone and the video went dark. Chaos in the passenger cabin, though, is still heard.

"We were praying when we got away from the wing. Children were crying. People were burned, their hands and their feet," Parsa told NBC News Wednesday.

The passengers escaped from the emergency slides not long before the plane caught fire. At least 85 of the 97 passengers were injured, two critically. Dozens were hospitalized. None of the 103 passengers or crew died.

José R. Aispuro Torres, governor of Durango state, said strong wind currents likely brought down the flight.

A health official said some survivors were burned up to a quarter of their bodies. Pilot Capt. Carlos Meyran received serious injuries that required surgery.

Passenger Anabel Estrada, from Joliet, Ill., said the plane battled heavy rain and wind before hitting the ground, twice.

"The second impact was a lot stronger. This is when I jumped and hit my head against the ceiling," Estrada said. "After the second impact, I saw flames in the cabin ahead of me."

Aeromexico offered support, thoughts and prayers to those affected and their families.

"Our heart is with those affected and their families. We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we would like to assure everyone that We are doing everything in our reach to assist them and their families," said Andres Conesa, the chief executive of Aeromexico.