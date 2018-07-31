Survey shows conflicting views of South Koreans toward North

Shown is the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon. Province Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 31 (UPI) -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans view North Korea a threat to security and stability while the same percentage considers the North a partner with which the South has to seek cooperation for unification.

A survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism found that more than 78 percent of respondents have a hostile view toward North Korea while an equal percentage of respondents view its neighbor positively.

More than 83 percent said both Koreas will become one country in a long-term future while only 4 percent anticipated it would happen in near future, the survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by a survey agency Hankook Research on behalf of the Culture Ministry, asked 1,521 adults aged more than 19 about their views on the recent North-South relations in an Internet survey from June 29-July 6.

Sixty-five percent said unification will bring multiple benefits to the country. Of them, more than 86 percent said it will raise the country's global standing. Others cited job creation, social development, economic growth and political stability as advantages from unification.

More than 52 percent of respondents found the current security situation in the country stable while some 47 percent considered unstable. Forty-three percent said North Korea would not give up nuclear weapons and missiles while 34 percent said it would give up.

Sixty percent of respondents felt satisfied with what's agreed in the June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while some 33 percent said they are not convinced with the summit. Those who don't feel satisfied said the prospect for disarmament of North Korean's nuclear program remains unclear.