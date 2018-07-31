Seungri's music video parodies Trump and Kim

A scene from a music video of Seungri's new song "Where R U From." (YouTube)

SEOUL, July 30 (UPI) -- A music video of K-Pop singer Seungri pokes fun at world politics, parodying U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In the video for his new song "Where R U From," actors, sporting signature hairdo and outfit of Trump and Kim, join world leaders gathered for a multinational summit meeting in Seoul.

Trump and Kim display a friendly gesture by shaking hands and waving in front of cameras with their hands in each other's back.

The summit convenes on a roundtable seated by leaders from China, Britain, Saudi Arabia and more. It soon turns into a heated debate where world leaders shout at each other and throw papers.

Seungri, as a representative of YG Entertainment, appears riding on a horse and stops at the summit venue to settle down the dispute.

Seungri, a member of popular K-Pop group Big Bang, released a solo album on July 20. The music video for one of the soundtracks "Where R U From," released Thursday, has attracted some 3 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

The video also boasts a line-up of TV stars as cameos, including rapper Mino of WINNER dressed in a North Korean general, comedian Yoo Byung-jae who mimics G-Dragon of Big Bang.