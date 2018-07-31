Aeromexico plane crashes in Mexico; no deaths reported

July 31 (UPI) -- Mexican airline Aeromexico confirmed one of its planes crashed shortly after takeoff in Durango on Tuesday. All passengers and crew survived.

The airline said the plane was an Embraer 190 with a capacity of 100 passengers, flying between Durango and Mexico City.

"We are working to collect additional information and provide more details as soon as they are available and confirmed," Aeromexico said. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of the customers and crew on board and we are working for it."

The plane crashed around 4 p.m. about 10 miles from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport with a total of 97 passengers onboard, the Mexican Transportation Ministry said, according to NBC News.

Durango governor José R. Aispuro Torres said no one was killed in the crash.

Grupo Aeroportuario, which operates the airport, said weather was believed to have played a factor in the crash.

