SEOUL, July 30 (UPI) -- A group of South Korean consumers filed suit against automaker BMW over a recent string of fire-related incidents.

Owners sued BMW Korea while demanding compensation for concerns and inconveniences caused by fire risks, Yonhap reported.

Dozens of BMW models have burst into flames this year, including the latest fire incident involving its 520d model on Sunday, according to Donga Ilbo.

BMW Korea recalled 106,000 vehicles of 42 models prone to cause a fire after it concluded a component failure could lead to fire.

"After a close investigation with BMW headquarters, we found that the EGR module could lead to a risk of fires," BMW Korea said in a statement last week, Korea Joongang Daily reported.

The EGR functions to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and lower combustion temperature.

Car owners said in a petition the recall doesn't completely address the fire risk. They also expressed concerns over a potential delay in the recall process involving more than 100,000 vehicles.

They said BMW Korea failed to investigate a fire with its 520d model in 2015 when it could have acknowledged the problem. The vehicles sold in South Korea were equipped with the EGR module cooler system manufactured by a local company, different from vehicles sold in European countries, Ha Jong-sun, an attorney representing the case said, in the Yonhap report.

Car owners are also demanding compensation for emotional shocks they experienced over unexpected fire risks.