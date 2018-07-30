South Korean military planes lands at Pakse International Airport in the southern Laotian province of Champasak on Sunday carrying a South Korean medical support team. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is considering providing aid to Laos to help rebuild after the dam disaster that killed more than two dozen people.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Monday the government is discussing whether it would provide further support for "early restoration and reconstruction" to Laos, Yonhap reported.

On Sunday, the South Korean government sent an emergency relief team, which consisted of 15 medical staff members and five supporting members. It also sent $500,000 worth of relief materials, including blankets and hygiene kits, to the region hit by the dam collapse on Saturday.

The dam was a joint venture among South Korea's SK Engineering and Construction, the Korea Western Power, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holdings PCL and Lao Holding State Enterprise, according to Vientiane Times.

The dam, part of the South Korean government's Official Development Assistance, was completed in April and expected to be in operation by February.

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said his government will work with the South Korean and Thai governments to investigate causes of the collapse of the dam, Vientiane Times reported Monday.

The collapse has caused rivers to flood at least 26 deaths. Hundreds are also missing in southeastern Laos.