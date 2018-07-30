MH370 report: Plane steered off course by pilots or 'third party'

Search crew members aboard the Australian Navy ship HMAS Success watch as a helicopter participates in a search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in the Indian Ocean in March 2014. Monday, Malaysian authorities issued a new report on the plane's disappearance. File Photo by David Connolly/Australian Defense Force/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Government investigators said Monday Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, missing for four years, was likely steered off course deliberately over the Indian Ocean.

The Malaysian government made the remarks in its latest report on the MH370 investigation Monday.

The flight disappeared in March 2014 en route from Beijing to Kuala Lumpur. Most of the Boeing 777's wreckage has never been found.

The report said it's unlikely the plane would've experienced any system failure that would have taken it so far off course. Investigators said the plane was likely flown manually to wherever it crashed in the Indian Ocean.

"The analysis of the relevant aircraft systems ... does not suggest a mechanical problem with the aircraft," the report states.

The report did not make many definitive conclusions, but it did determine the plane was not on autopilot when it deviated from its flight path -- meaning someone on the flight deck was responsible.

"The turn back could not be attributed to an anomalous system," Kok Soo Chon, the investigator in charge of the MH370 safety investigation, said at a news conference Monday. "It has been established that the air turn back was done under manual control, not autopilot ... we cannot rule out unlawful interference by a third party."

All 239 people aboard the flight are presumed dead.

Monday's report also refuted theories that one of the pilots intentionally crashed the jetliner in an act of suicide.

Several searches have been mounted for the plane over the last four years, but three pieces of the left wing are the only pieces of wreckage found that authorities believe came from the missing plane.

Authorities previously said Monday's was the final report on the matter, though officials have since indicated that there could be future updates.