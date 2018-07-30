After an earthquake on Sunday that killed 16 people in Indonesia, efforts are underway to evacuate about 500 hikers from Mount Rinjani after their walking routes were obstructed. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Indonesian President

July 30 (UPI) -- Over 500 hikers await evacuation from Indonesia's volcanic Mount Rinjani on Monday after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake and landslide.

Two groups, which include 135 foreign tourists, were trapped at Segara Anak Lake in Mount Rinjani National Park and in Batu Ceper, a nearby district. The tourists include hikers from the United States, France, Germany, Thailand and The Netherlands, search and rescue officials said.

At least 16 people died in the earthquake on Sunday morning, and hundreds of buildings were destroyed. Tons of rock were dislodged on the mountain, with aftershocks and mudslides contributing to blocked travelling routes. Helicopters and search teams traveled the routes, seeking hikers and dropping food supplies.

The Indonesian Army's Special Forces sent 140 personnel to aid in the evacuation. Officials are confident the tourists will be brought out safely.

"Assuming the weather is good, we may finish the operation by [Tuesday] afternoon," Army Cmdr. Ahmad Ramdhani said.

An effort to help earthquake victims is also underway. President Joko Widoko met with officials from various government agencies on Sunday and promised a coordinated effort.

Indonesia's meteorology agency counted 104 aftershocks, the largest with a 5.7-magnitude, after the earthquake.