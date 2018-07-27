South Korea scrambles fighter jets over trespassing Chinese plane

July 27 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled F-15 fighter jets Friday after a Chinese military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone.

Seoul also filed a complaint with China's military attaché.

The lone aircraft entered the KADIZ at 7:10 a.m. from the southwest and stayed in South Korean airspace for more than four hours, television network SBS reported Friday.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said the Chinese military aircraft made a turn in an area southeast of the South Korean city of Pohang, then flew north at 8:53 a.m. Then, from an area at a distance of about 46 miles from the Korean coastline, the plane moved to a point about 56 miles from the city of Gangneung, where it made another turn toward the south at 9:19 a.m., according to the report.

Chinese intrusions into Korean airspace have occurred four times so far this year. Other incidents took place in January, February and April.

Friday's flight followed a similar pattern established in February and April, Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said.

The Chinese military aircraft seen in the KADIZ on Friday is believed to be a Y-9 reconnaissance plane.

South Korea's F-15K fighters were dispatched after the Chinese plane flew into an area southwest of Ieodo, an island.

Korea's military also broadcast warnings and conducted surveillance flights in response to the intrusion.

Choe Hyung-chan, South Korea's director general for international policy at the defense ministry, expressed regrets to the Chinese military attaché and said the trespassing into the KADIZ without prior warning is being taken "extremely seriously."

Choe said the intrusions on Feb. 27 and April 28 also came without notification, according to Yonhap.