Home / Top News / World News

Putin invites Trump to Moscow, but 'conditions need to be right'

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 27, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to Moscow.

"We are ready for such meetings, we are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has this invitation already and I told him about it," Putin told reporters.

Putin spoke in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he attended a summit meeting of major developing economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He revealed that he made the offer but added that conditions for a visit from Trump "need to be right."

He added that he would consider a visit to Washington but noted there must be "necessary conditions," without further explanation.

Putin's announcement comes days after the Kremlin said the president was not ready to accept Trump's offer of an autumn summit in Washington. The White House later said Trump and Putin would not meet again until 2019 at the earliest, citing the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The White House has not commented on Putin's invitation.

Putin and Trump met in Helsinki earlier this month. Trump was criticized for his conduct, notably at a news conference in which he appeared to accept Putin's denial of Russian involvement in the election. Trump later said he misspoke.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Southwest: Flight 1380 accident linked to $100M second-quarter loss Southwest: Flight 1380 accident linked to $100M second-quarter loss
83 dead in Greece as residents decry government response 83 dead in Greece as residents decry government response
7 in 10 migrant children reunited with parents by Thursday's deadline 7 in 10 migrant children reunited with parents by Thursday's deadline
Japan hangs 6 remaining Aum cult members Japan hangs 6 remaining Aum cult members
North Korea returns Korean War remains of more than 50 Americans North Korea returns Korean War remains of more than 50 Americans
Photos