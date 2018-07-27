North, South Korea to hold more high-level military talks

SEOUL, July 26 (UPI) -- Top North and South Korean military officials will meet at the border village of Panmunjom next week for the second high-level meeting amid efforts to reduce military tensions.

Officials met for the first general-level talks in June and agreed to restore the military communication lines on the eastern and western Korean coasts.

The second meeting comes after the South Korean Defense Ministry announced a plan to make the heavily-guarded border area a ground for peace. It said it would test withdrawing troops from some of the guard posts at the border.

According to the South's Defense Ministry, the North first proposed new talks and Seoul agreed, according to Yonhap.

The South Korean delegation will include top policy officials from the Defense Ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Unification Ministry and the Presidential Office. The North Korean delegation will be led by a general-level official.

JTBC reported North and South Korean military officials are discussing withdrawing troops together to meet a pledge made at the inter-Korean summit to reduce military tensions at the border.