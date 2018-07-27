Arson suspected in Greece fires; officials deny responsibility

July 27 (UPI) -- Satellite images and ground inspections of charred areas near Athens have led Greek investigators to believe at least some of the fires this week were intentionally set.

The fires are the deadliest Greece has seen in decades, so far having killed 83 people, injured hundreds and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

"We have serious indications and significant findings of criminal activity concerning arson," public order minister Nikos Toskas said at a news conference. "We are troubled by many factors, and there have been physical findings that are the subject of an investigation."

Relatives of the missing face another hurdle because many victims' bodies are burned beyond recognition, making identification difficult. Government officials are asking for dental records and DNA samples to help forensic specialists with the process.

Hundreds fled to nearby beaches and jumped in the sea to outrun the flames and choking smoke.

Thanassis Moraitis said he tried to escape with his 90-year-old mother, wife and 19-year-old son. His mother didn't make it.

"I didn't even get a chance to say goodbye," Moraitis said.

Chef Panagiotis Kokkinidis posted a video online early this week just after the East Attica fires started.

"Unless a miracle happens, a lot of people will burn to death," he wrote.

The chef, his wife and two children were found dead a few hours later.

As rescue crews and volunteers continue to search land and sea for more victims, survivors are at odds with the government over who's to blame for beleaguered rescue efforts.

Many Greeks have said the government's slow response cost lives. Authorities and other officials said the situation is more complicated.

Athens' government spokesman, the citizen protection minister, chiefs of police and the fire department all denied responsibility and offered no apologies during a news conference Thursday.

They said the fires spread because of dry conditions, strong winds and bad construction planning that hampered escapes.

Government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos praised emergency responders and said it's impossible to evacuate towns in such a short period of time.