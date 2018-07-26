South Korea boat capsizes in waters off Japan coast, three missing

July 26 (UPI) -- Two South Korean fishing boats collided in waters off the coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and three people are missing following the accident.

According to South Korea's Busan Maritime Police Agency the collision took place at 6:17 a.m. in an area about 300 miles southeast of Hokkaido, Newsis reported.

The crash resulted in one of the boats, the Geumyangho 101, to sink in the high seas, according to the report.

Among the 38 crewmembers of the Geumyangho, 35 people have been rescued and three are missing. There were in total seven Korean sailors and 31 foreign nationals on the capsized boat.

The three people who are missing are reportedly foreign nationals.

Rescue efforts began at 6:17 a.m. Thursday when South Korea maritime police received the distress signal from one of the boat's Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, or EPIRB.

They reached out to their Japanese counterparts and requested a rescue.

Members of the 803 Tongyeongho and the 91 Eunhyeho rescued crewmembers of the sunken Geumyangho 101.

The Tongyeongho was the boat that collided with the sunken Geumyangho.

All rescued crewmembers appeared to be in good health.

Seoul Economic Daily reported Japan's maritime authorities deployed a 1,300-ton coast guard vessel and an aircraft to find the missing three persons.

A total of nine South Korean boats are still involved in the search-and-rescue operation.