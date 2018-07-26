Imran Khan takes lead in disputed Pakistan election

July 26 (UPI) -- Former cricket star Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is headed for victory according to preliminary election results Thursday.

With 49 percent of the votes counted, Khan's PTI party was in the lead with 119 of the 272 National Assembly constituencies, election officials said.

A total of 137 seats is required for a majority.

More than 30 political parties and 12,570 candidates competed for the support of 106 million registered voters in Wednesday's election, which determines the national and four provincial assemblies.

The victory is not yet recognized by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which claims the results are rigged and accuses election officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.

The Election Commission of Pakistan refuted the claims and said a glitch in the new electronic system delayed the vote count, but the election results are "100 percent fair and transparent."

The vote has been marred by violence. Wednesday, dozens of people were killed when a bomb went off near a Quetta polling station.

The blast, targeting a police convoy, killed two police officers and injured 40 people just hours after polls opened. Authorities reported at least 29 dead.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested this month after on charges of owning assets beyond income and failing to cooperate with Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau.