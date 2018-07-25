South Korea president: Missile site dismantlement is 'good omen'

July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in described satellite images of dismantlement at a North Korea missile site as a "good omen" for denuclearization, during his meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry B. Harris on Wednesday, when the two sides also shared jokes about Andong soju, a distilled Korean liquor.loo

Moon's remarks come a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is aware of the apparent dismantlement of Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

"New images just today show that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," Trump had said.

"Following North Korea's closure of its nuclear test site [at Punggye-ri], our respective intelligence agencies have learned [the North] has also abolished a missile engine test site and missile launch site," Moon told Harris after receiving his credentials.

"This is a good omen for North Korea's denuclearization."

Moon also said the "strong solidarity of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance is now more important than ever" as "dialogue continues between South and North, and between the United States and the North, at a crucial time."

The South Korean leader also said if U.S. remains are returned as promised it would have a positive impact on U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

Harris reportedly concurred with Moon and said he looks forward to the shutdown of North Korea's missile engine test site, and the return of U.S. remains.

Moon and Harris also shared jokes about the new U.S. ambassador's fondness for the distilled Korean beverage, Andong soju.

Moon said "we should have a drink" and Harris reportedly said with all the issues the two sides will need to tackle, Andong soju would not be sufficient, then laughed, according to South Korean news service Money Today.

The Trump administration has said the Sohae station dismantlement is "entirely consistent" with Kim Jong Un's promises to Trump in Singapore, according to CNN.