Siblings bomb Lima hospital to avenge mother's death, police say

July 25 (UPI) -- At least 35 people are injured after two explosions at a hospital Monday morning in Lima's San Isidro district, police said.

Peru's National Police ruled out terrorism as a motive and said the blasts were caused by a brother and sister who wanted to carry out an act of vengeance against the hospital for the death of their mother, who had been treated there.

Lenin Alexander Benites Aguirre, 40, and Claudia Rocío Benites Aguirre, 44, are suspected of carrying out the attack, El Comercio reported. But both were also critically injured in the blasts.

According to Peru Reports, Lenin suffered injuries to his face, neck and chest. And Claudia suffered injuries to her legs.

Police General Gastón Rodríguez said two backpacks with explosives were found in the clinic's laboratory and in its parking lot, which are both located in the clinic's basement area, Televisa reported.

According to El Popular, Lenin and Claudia's mother died at the hospital in 2013.

Another sibling, Percy Iván Benites Aguirre, made four complaints to authorities about his mother's treatment that year.

Details on the mother's treatment and the authorities' response were not immediately available.