Report: North Korea dismantled ICBM assembly structure

July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea could be forging ahead with the dismantlement of more weapons sites, following reports the regime had appeared to have taken apart its missile launching station in Sohae.

Recent images taken by civilian satellite indicate a structure at a site in Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, where Kim was seen in November 2017, had been disassembled, Voice of America reported Wednesday.

The structure may have been used to assemble North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles, and was adjacent to a main facility identified as the "March 16" automotive plant in Pyongsong.

But in the past the structure had been disassembled then reassembled, in March and April.

An analysis of satellite images from Planet Labs, taken July 20, 21 and 24, shows the site where the missile assembly structure was located was empty.

A "large shadow" that regularly appeared next to the main assembly facility has disappeared, an indication high-rise structure had been removed.

The structure in question measured about 30 meters in height and had a length of about 35 meters and a width of 15 meters. In images taken before July, a crane could be seen on the roof of the building.

Experts have surmised North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 was assembled at the facility, then moved using a transporter erector launcher.

Nick Hansen with Stanford University's Center for International Security said the tall structure at the site appeared to be no longer be visible.

But Hansen also said removing and reinstalling such a structure is relatively easy.

In 2018, the same structure was removed March 9, but reappeared on April 7.