Police: Gun used in Toronto shooting likely came from U.S.

July 25 (UPI) -- Three days after Fasail Hussain shot two people dead on a Toronto street, investigators are beginning to piece together his background.

Hussain killed a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman when he began shooting Sunday on Danforth Avenue in the city's Greek community. Hussain, 29, was found dead a short distance away after a shootout with police.

Police have identified the 18-year-old victim as Reese Fallon -- and the 10-year-old girl as Julianna Kozis. Her father was injured in the shooting, with 12 others.

Authorities said Hussain's semi-automatic handgun, which is illegal in Canada, probably came from the United States and was likely obtained from a gang-related source.

The attack, one of several in Toronto involving gun violence recently, came three months after a van attack that killed 10 people.

Prior to Sunday's attack, the Canadian government was already considering changes to the nation's gun laws, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

Lawmakers in Toronto voted Tuesday on several new initiatives to curb gun violence, including hiring 100 more police officers, installing security cameras and gunshot-detecting microphones in the city, and increasing funds for youth and mental health initiatives.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for Hussain's shooting -- a claim rejected by Toronto's police chief, who said there's no evidence for it.

A statement by Hussain's family expressed "deepest condolences" to the victims and their families, and his parents called his actions "horrific." Relatives said Hussain suffered from serious mental health challenges and struggled with psychosis and depression most of his life.

"Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy," the statement said.