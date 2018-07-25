Chinese special envoy visits Pyongyang, reports say

July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea state media is reporting the Chinese special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs arrived in North Korea on Wednesday.

Kong Xuanyou, who also serves as vice foreign minister, is in Pyongyang, according to KCNA.

The state-controlled news agency did not provide further details.

"Vice Minister Kong Xuanyou headed a delegation of Chinese foreign ministry officials, they arrived in Pyongyang on [July] 25," the news agency said, leaving out information on the reasons for the visit or his itinerary.

A Yonhap source in Beijing and Kyodo News each confirmed Kong was seen at Beijing International Airport Wednesday afternoon, boarding an Air China flight for Pyongyang.

Yonhap reported Kong, who serves as China's representative to the suspended six-party talks, is likely to explain China's position on the ongoing nuclear negotiations with North Korea and receive North Korea's feedback on potential easing of sanctions.

Kong may be in North Korea to observe the 65th anniversary of the July 27 Armistice.

Ahead of his visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday China will be involved in issues on the Korean Peninsula, because it was a signatory to the 1953 Armistice, NHK reported.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the foreign ministry had refuted claims it had sold more refined oil to North Korea than permitted under United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions, according to South Korean network KBS.

China has said in a report to the Security Council in June it had delivered 4,470 tons of refined petroleum products from January to April.