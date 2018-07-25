British police charge father, 4 others in acid attack that burned boy

July 25 (UPI) -- The father of a 3-year-old boy seriously burned in an acid attack this week was among five men charged by British police Wednesday.

The attack occurred Sunday at a Home Bargains store in Worcester. The boy was sitting in a stroller when the substance was "thrown or sprayed," police said.

West Mercia Chief Supt. Mark Travis called it a "deliberate attack," but said the motive is unclear.

Police have not named the boy's father, but said he's a 39-year-old Wolverhampton resident. The other four were identified as Norbert Pulko, 22; Jan Dudi, 25; and Adam Cech, 27; and Jabar Paktia, 41.

Officers have not yet identified the substance used in the attack.

The five appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The child was treated for serious burns to his arm and face, and was released from the hospital. Doctors are uncertain of his longer-term prognosis.

The five men are scheduled to return to court Aug. 28.