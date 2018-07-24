Several dead, hundreds missing after Laos dam collapses

July 24 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and hundreds are missing after a dam under construction in southeast Laos collapsed Monday, state media reported.

The dam collapse released 5 billion cubic meters of water in the southern Attapeu province, sweeping away several houses in the southern Sanamxay district, Lao News Agency reported.

"Several human lives claimed, and several hundreds of people missing," the report said.

The water poured into six villages and affected 1,300 households and at least 6,000 people, Seoul Newspaper reported.

In response, Attapeu officials are calling for emergency relief like clothing, food, drinking water and medicine.

The 410-megawatt hydropower dam in the southern region of Laos was being constructed by the Xi-Pian Xe-Namnoy Power Company.

Ninety percent of the energy from the dam was set to be sold to Thailand's electric company under a 27-year power purchase agreement, according to Power Technology news.

The project is estimated to cost more than $1 billion.