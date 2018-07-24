North Korean ambassador returns to Beijing

July 24 (UPI) -- North Korea's Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong has returned to Beijing after being recalled to Pyongyang.

The top North Korean diplomat to Beijing was seen returning to the Chinese capital on Thursday, Yonhap reported.

Ji was seen arriving at Beijing's main airport after flying in on an Air Koryo JS 151 flight that touched down at 11:30 a.m.

A Yonhap reporter tried to ask Ji whether he attended a Kim Jong Un-initiated meeting of the ambassadors, but he declined to answer any questions.

Ji is believed to have accompanied top official Ri Su Yong to North Korea from Beijing, as Ri was returning from a tour of Cuba and Russia.

It is believed Kim called for an "emergency" meeting of ambassadors, an unscheduled meeting of senior diplomats as North Korea continues its policy of engagement with the world.

Kim may have called for the meeting, to provide instructions to the ambassadors ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean government on Sep. 9.

The other underlying motive may have been Kim's desire to reign in diplomats and maintain control over them as engagement with the South is ongoing, Yonhap's source said.

South Korean requests for exchange are coming from the country's political left.

News 1 reported Tuesday the Minjung Party has agreed to exchange and cooperate with the Korean Social Democratic Party of North Korea.

The two sides recently met in Shenyang.

The KSDP is allied with North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.