Home / Top News / World News

North Korean ambassador returns to Beijing

By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  July 24, 2018 at 3:24 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

July 24 (UPI) -- North Korea's Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong has returned to Beijing after being recalled to Pyongyang.

The top North Korean diplomat to Beijing was seen returning to the Chinese capital on Thursday, Yonhap reported.

Ji was seen arriving at Beijing's main airport after flying in on an Air Koryo JS 151 flight that touched down at 11:30 a.m.

A Yonhap reporter tried to ask Ji whether he attended a Kim Jong Un-initiated meeting of the ambassadors, but he declined to answer any questions.

Ji is believed to have accompanied top official Ri Su Yong to North Korea from Beijing, as Ri was returning from a tour of Cuba and Russia.

It is believed Kim called for an "emergency" meeting of ambassadors, an unscheduled meeting of senior diplomats as North Korea continues its policy of engagement with the world.

Kim may have called for the meeting, to provide instructions to the ambassadors ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean government on Sep. 9.

The other underlying motive may have been Kim's desire to reign in diplomats and maintain control over them as engagement with the South is ongoing, Yonhap's source said.

South Korean requests for exchange are coming from the country's political left.

News 1 reported Tuesday the Minjung Party has agreed to exchange and cooperate with the Korean Social Democratic Party of North Korea.

The two sides recently met in Shenyang.

The KSDP is allied with North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Israel uses David's Sling missile defense system for first time Israel uses David's Sling missile defense system for first time
Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne in grave condition Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne in grave condition
Russian woman paved the way for Sally Ride, other women to fly in space Russian woman paved the way for Sally Ride, other women to fly in space
2 dead, 13 injured, gunman killed in Toronto shooting 2 dead, 13 injured, gunman killed in Toronto shooting
Ferguson Fire threatens 3,500 structures in Central California Ferguson Fire threatens 3,500 structures in Central California