Greece wildfires: At least 60 dead, hundreds rescued

July 24 (UPI) -- At least 60 people have died and more than 150 have been injured by Greek wildfires sweeping through a resort town near Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

The fires started Monday and has since moved quickly to burn land, structures and vehicles. About 700 people have been rescued from the sea, while others died in buildings or cars.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared a state of emergency in the Attica region, which includes Athens.

Red Cross official Nikos Economopoulos said 26 bodies were found tightly huddled about 100 feet from the sea on a beach in Mati, a village 25 miles northeast of Athens.

"They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn't make it in time. Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced," Economopoulos said.

One survivor, Kostas Laganos, told BBC News, "flames were chasing us all the way to the water."

"It burned our backs and we dived into the water," he said.

The first fire started in the Geraneia mountains near Kineta, prompting three villages to be evacuated.

Dozens of homes were damaged as the fire spread through the town and approached an oil refinery. More homes and cars were destroyed and authorities evacuated children's summer camps after a second blaze began in Pendeli. A third fire started in Hania.

Yannis Stratikopoulos of the civil protection agency said it is to early to speculate cause of the fires.

Tuesday, criticism of rescue efforts mounted, as some said officials misjudged the fierceness of the fire in Mati and instead focused on the Kineta blaze.

Christina, a resident, told Thema 104.6 radio authorities were badly organized.

"There was no plan. Not a drop of water was thrown on the flames here because they were only concentrated on western Attica. That is why people burned. No one was informed by anyone," she said.

"There was time but there was no plan. Not even an escape plan. We were saved by a hair's breadth."