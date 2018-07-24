Buddhist ceremony held to ordain Thai cave boys, honor rescuers

July 24 (UPI) -- Nearly all of the boys on the Thai soccer team rescued from a cave two weeks ago began the process of becoming novice Buddhist monks in a ceremony Tuesday that also honored their rescuers.

Eleven of the 12 boy trapped for more than two weeks in a cave before their rescue two weeks ago attended a pre-ordination and initiation ceremony to become novice Buddhist monks. The boys' coach, Ekkapol "Ake" Chantawong, 25, already a Buddhist novice for a decade, will be ordained as a monk. Christian teammate Adul Sam-on will attend a local church to perform a separate ceremony.

The boys' families pledged to ordain the boys as a way to honor the rescuers and pay respect to Saman Kunan, the former Thailand Navy SEAL who died in the rescue operation on July 6 from asphyxiation while delivering oxygen tanks to the trapped boys. The team, with boys ranging in age from 11 to 16, went on an excursion to the cave on June 23 and became trapped after heavy rains produced flooding.

The other boys, dressed in traditional white, were led in prayer at the Buddhist ceremony Tuesday by monks who gave thanks for their safe return. Lit candles and traditional offerings were placed before statues of Buddha.

As part of the ceremony, the boys shaved their heads before departing to live in monasteries for nine days of meditation, prayer and time spent cleaning the temple. It's the same timespan the team spent surviving on water dripping from rocks before two British divers discovered them in Tham Luang Cave. It took another week to rescue them all.

Also on Tuesday, Australia awarded its Star of Courage award to two Australian rescue divers Craig Challen and Richard Harris.