Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid on camp near Bethlehem

By Ed Adamczyk   |  July 23, 2018 at 8:24 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- A Palestinian youth was shot and killed Monday in a clash with Israeli forces in a West Bank refugee camp near Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Arkan Thaer Mizher, 15, was shot in the chest during a raid on the camp early Monday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. Two others were shot and hospitalized, and two more were arrested.

The raid by the Israel Defense Force and Israeli police was a routine roundup involving detention of low-level terrorism suspects and other security-related arrests.

Officials said two Palestinians were arrested and a lathe, used to manufacture firearms, was uncovered. The Israeli intervention led to a riot in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

The IDF said camp residents threw improvised explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and stones at the soldiers during the raid. Troops responded with live fire and other riot control methods, including 0.22-caliber Ruger rounds, designed to be less lethal at close range, the Times of Israel reported, citing an Army spokesperson.

The IDF said an investigation into the teen's death has been opened. Six other Palestinians were arrested in predawn raids on West Bank refugee camps Monday.

