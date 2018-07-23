British police arrest 4 men in acid attack on young boy

July 23 (UPI) -- Officers have arrested four men after a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack at a store in Britain over the weekend.

The men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, West Mercia Police said Monday. They were not immediately identified.

Their arrest follows the arrest Sunday of a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton in connection with the attack.

The boy was attacked at a Home Bargains store in Worchester Saturday and was treated for serious burns to his arm and face. He was released from the hospital, but the long-term implications of his injuries are uncertain.

The toddler was in a stroller when a corrosive substance was "thrown or sprayed", police said.

West Mercia Chief Superintendent Mark Travis has said it was a "deliberate attack," but the motive is unclear.

"We are hoping the injuries won't be life changing," Travis said. "They are serious and at the moment it's just that little bit too soon to say, but things look positive."

Worcester City Council leader Marc Bayliss described the attack as "absolutely pure evil". Lawmaker Robin Walker said it's "horrific."

"The shock will be universal. Anyone conducting such an attack on a small child is just appalling," Walker said.

Authorities are asking the public for help in piecing together the attack and punishing those responsible.