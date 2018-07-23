At least two killed in Greek forest fires

July 23 (UPI) -- At least two people died and dozens more were injured as three forest fires burned in Greece, authorities said Monday.

Giorgos Mathiopoulos, president of Greece's Ekav emergency service, said the two bodies were found near the seaside resorts of Mati, Neos Boutzas and Rafina, northeast of Athens. The service transferred 25 people to hospitals to be treated for burns.

Four people sustained serious injuries, Ekav said.

The first fire broke out in the Geraneia mountains near the town of Kineta, prompting three villages to be evacuated Monday afternoon.

Dozens of homes were damaged as the fire spread through the town toward an oil refinery.

More homes and cars were destroyed and a authorities evacuated children's summer camps after a second fire broke out in Pendeli.

A third fire started in the Cretan prefecture of Hania.

Authorities called for assistance from the European Union after struggling to combat the simultaneous blazes due to strong winds and a lack of resources.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras returned from an official visit to Bosnia after being briefed by Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, who said, "despite the adverse conditions we will do everything possible to bring the situation under control."

Toskas suggested arsonists caused the fire, citing the fact that another fire broke out near Kineta on Sunday near the site of the major blaze.

"Those fires are not so innocent," Toskas said.