9 people shot in Toronto, shooter is dead, police say

By Ray Downs  |  July 23, 2018 at 12:47 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- At least nine people were shot outside a Toronto restaurant Sunday night and the shooter is dead, police said.

The condition on the nine victims was not immediately released Sunday night, but Toronto police did disclose that a young girl was among those who were shot. All victims have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, CTV reported.

The shooting occurred at around 10 pm EST outside the Christina's On the Danforth restaurant in the popular Greektown neighborhood of Toronto. Several people reportedly witnessed the shooting.

"My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the Danforth," one witness wrote on Twitter. "So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy."

