Home / Top News / World News

Kremlin ready to talk Trump-Putin summit in D.C. this fall

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 20, 2018 at 7:32 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Kremlin is considering an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the United States this fall, Moscow's chief U.S. diplomat said Friday.

The invitation would mark Putin's first visit to the United States since 2007, when he met with former President George W. Bush. Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Friday Putin is ready to discuss the possible trip.

News of the invitation came just hours after Trump suggested on Twitter he was looking for another meeting with the Kremlin leader. His first summit in Finland Monday stirred controversy all week, due to the president's comments on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the two agreed to continue a working-level dialogue after their meeting in Helsinki.

"President Trump asked [U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Bolton] to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," she tweeted.

Her remarks came after Trump called Monday's summit a "great success."

The White House's announcement of an autumn visit came as a surprise to some, including Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

"Say that again," he said when told by a reporter Thursday. "Okay. That's going to be special."

"I don't know what happened," Coats added, when asked about Putin's meetings with Trump in Helsinki.

Antonov said Thursday arms control treaties and the Syrian conflict were among the topics discussed, including "specific and interesting proposals" by Putin on Syria.

Trump's deferential treatment of Putin in Helsinki, and a one-on-one conversation between the two men without notes, a public summary or anyone but interpreters listening, has prompted debate about whether Putin could have incriminating evidence against Trump.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump: 'I look forward' to second summit with Russia's Putin Trump: 'I look forward' to second summit with Russia's Putin
Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels
Lawmakers join protest outside White House amid Russia fallout Lawmakers join protest outside White House amid Russia fallout
Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill
3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van 3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van