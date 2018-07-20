Brazilian fugitive 'Dr. Bumbum' arrested for patient's death

July 20 (UPI) -- The Brazilian plastic surgeon known as "Dr. Bumbum," on the run for four days after the death of a patient, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, police said.

Dr. Denis Cesar Barros Furtado was arrested at a shopping mall Thursday after an anonymous telephone tip to police.

Furtado, 45, earned his nickname as a renowned for buttock-enhancing surgeon. Authorities say he fled after performing a procedure on Lilian Quezia Calixto at his Rio de Janeiro home last weekend, where he injected her with a substance called acrylic glass to enhance her shape.

Officials said she fell ill and was hospitalized with a racing heartbeat. She died Sunday after four heart attacks.

Investigators are still looking for the exact cause of death.

Mother Maria de Fatima Barros Furtado, who police consider an accomplice, has also been arrested. The physician's 19-year-old girlfriend and a nurse are accused of participating in the medical procedure.

Calixto, 46, traveled to Rio from her home in central Brazil for the procedure. News of her death preoccupied Brazil, a country second only to the United States in the number of plastic surgeries performed.

Furtado, who has more than 650,000 Instagram followers, recorded several videos before his arrest, in which he defends his actions. He said Calixto's procedure was done in a doctor's office and not in his home.

He faces charges of homicide and criminal association.