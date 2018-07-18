Home / Top News / World News

Report: Kim Jong Un calls for unscheduled meeting of ambassadors

By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  July 18, 2018 at 10:31 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

July 18 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un called for an "emergency" meeting of North Korea's diplomatic mission chiefs, or ambassadors, to Pyongyang, according to a South Korean press report.

JoongAng Ilbo reported Wednesday Kim called for an unscheduled meeting of senior diplomats as North Korea continues its policy of engagement with the world.

Since the founding of the country, Pyongyang has held ambassadorial-level meetings about 40 times, according to the report.

A South Korean government source told the JoongAng that, while Seoul holds an annual meeting of diplomatic chiefs, North Korea holds similar meetings once every two years.

"It is especially rare North Korea announces the ambassadorial meetings" ahead of time, the government source said.

North Korea has held the meetings in 2015 and 2017. In 2011, ambassadors were instructed to bring in 800,000 tons of food.

The report of the meeting comes at a time when North Korea has significantly changed its diplomatic outlook, especially with regard to China, its closest partner.

Kim's relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping had been frosty before 2018. He and Xi have now met three times in China.

The meeting of North Korean ambassadors could take place this week, a second South Korean government source said. More than 50 members of the North Korean foreign ministry and Workers' Party are expected to share views at the dialogue.

On the domestic front, Kim recently made waves when he expressed anger while visiting a power station that has remained incomplete since 1981.

Hwang Jae-joon, a visiting researcher at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, said the recent incident indicates economic policy directives could be moved out of the North Korean Cabinet and into the Workers' Party, according to EDaily.

Hwang said Kim has been visiting sites for three weeks, a move that will have a major impact in the country.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kim Jong Un 'very angry' after inspecting power station Kim Jong Un 'very angry' after inspecting power station
Obama in South Africa: We are in 'strange' and 'uncertain' times Obama in South Africa: We are in 'strange' and 'uncertain' times
U.S. Secret Service agent dies while in Europe with Trump U.S. Secret Service agent dies while in Europe with Trump
Trump says he misspoke during Putin news conference Trump says he misspoke during Putin news conference
Trump, Russians hail summit as major victory; other U.S. views different Trump, Russians hail summit as major victory; other U.S. views different