Police: Brazil's 'Dr. Bumbum' on the run after patient dies

July 18 (UPI) -- A celebrity plastic surgeon in Brazil is now a fugitive after giving a woman injections to enhance her shape, authorities said Wednesday.

Dr. Denis Furtado, known colloquially as "Dr. Bumbum," performed the procedure on patient Lilian Calixto at his home in Rio de Janeiro, investigators said.

After the woman became ill, purportedly from an acrylic glass filler injection, Furtado took her to a hospital where her condition worsened and killed her, police said. The exact cause of death has not been determined.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for the celebrity doctor Wednesday, who has appeared on Brazilian television and has nearly 650,000 Instagram followers.

Officials said Calixto, 46, a mother of two, had traveled to Rio from her home in central Brazil for the procedure last weekend.

Furtado's 19-year-old girlfriend has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the procedure, along with the doctor's mother and a nurse, according to police.

An investigation was opened by the Regional Medical Council of Rio de Janeiro.