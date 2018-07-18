North Korea admonishes Japan over colonial past after IAEA meeting

July 18 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Japan to "settle the past" after Japan's foreign ministry said Tokyo will lend financial support to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Wednesday money is not always the answer.

"Japan's low-minded way of thinking, that everything can be solve by money has not changed yesterday or today," KCNA said in statement. "Japan's 'cost-burden' nonsense only spurs the anger of the North Korean people."

In early July Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan would support the IAEA if it carries out inspections of North Korea's nuclear facilities.

The offer may have not left a positive impression in Pyongyang.

"It is the duty of Japan to sincerely apologize for the colonial rule of Korea in the last century, and settle matters properly," KCNA stated.

Kono had offered $3.2 million in IAEA support, according to Kyodo.

Japan continues to increase its defense budget, citing Chinese and North Korean security threats.

Nikkei Asian Review reported Wednesday Tokyo's defense ministry seeks a record $47 billion budget for fiscal year 2019.

The threat remains despite North Korea's diplomatic charm offensive, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.

Tokyo is also working on plans to conduct a "compulsory inspection" of North Korea's suspected nuclear facilities, whether or not North Korea acknowledges the existence of such sites.

Steps leading to nuclear inspection would initially begin at the IAEA.

The U.N. agency will inspect the facilities North Korea does disclose, but the Japanese government has maintained the measure alone might not be sufficient.