India taking Russia labor inquiries after North Korea ban

July 18 (UPI) -- India is open to Russian inquiries regarding Indian overseas laborers, ahead of the eventual repatriation of North Korean workers in the Russian Far East.

In an interview with Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Indian Consul General Shubham Kumar said Wednesday in Vladivostok India is currently accepting "letters of inquiry" from Russian firms.

Kumar said news of a labor shortage began to emerge, particularly in Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, following the adoption of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions.

Russian companies, though, have not yet expressed a great deal of interest, Kumar added.

Primorsky Krai hosts North Korean workers and about 10,000 of them currently work in harsh conditions in the Russian region, Yonhap reported Wednesday.

It is estimated a total of 37,000 North Koreans work in Russia.

To comply with sanctions and Security Council Resolution 2375, Russia could no longer receive North Korean laborers after September 2017.

Under separate Resolution 2397, Moscow has agreed to repatriate the workers by the end of 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said "a lot of good things are happening" on North Korea, and recently credited the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"We're doing well with North Korea [so] we have time. There's no rush, it has been going on for many years," Trump said this week referring to the nuclear program. "The relationship is very good."

On Wednesday Trump tweeted Russia says it'll help.

"Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!" he wrote.

Trump did not include remarks on denuclearization.