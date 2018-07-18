Boeing, Airbus order $110B worth of new jetliners at British airshow

July 18 (UPI) -- Boeing and Airbus battled Wednesday to win the most business at Britain's Farnborough International Airshow, racking up commercial plane orders worth more than $110 billion.

Chicago-based Boeing has so far edged French aerospace giant Airbus, by striking deals this week worth more than $60 billion. Airbus orders total around $52 billion.

Also at the show, VietJet announced it will buy 100 more Boeing 737 Max jets for more than $12 billion.

"These new airplanes will fit perfectly into our growth strategy, providing the efficiency and range for VietJet to expand its route network and offer more international destinations for our customers and expand alliances across Asia Pacific, the fastest growing aviation market in the world," said VietJet CEO Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo.

Boeing also signed commitments with four other customers, for $11 billion, for 93 of the Max jets -- 40 of which will go to a single carrier.

Airbus' big win came from an unidentified buyer for 80 A-320neo jets worth $8.8 billion. The company also made a $5.5 billion deal with JetBlue Airways, and delivered its first of 30 A-321neo jets to EasyJet at the show.