South Korea heatwave kills 4, hospitalizes hundreds

SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- Scorching heat in South Korea has caused four deaths and sent hundreds of people to hospitals for heat-related symptoms.

The number of those hospitalized from heat-related symptoms rose to 285 Sunday, officials said. A total of 551 have been taken to hospitals in the sweltering heat from May to July, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the hot days will continue with the mercury expected to stay above 91 degrees Fahrenheit nationwide this week. The temperature stays in the 70s at night.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heatwave warnings in most regions Tuesday with temperatures expected to rise to more than 90 degrees.

The heatwave has also caused some 790,000 deaths of livestock with the estimated loss of 4.2 billion won ($3.7 million) at farms in the country, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Yonhap reported.

The intense heat also caused a part of an expressway on the west coast to expand and rise. It's also put a strain on an air conditioning system on the KTX express train, leaving some passengers without air conditioning for hours.