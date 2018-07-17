Israel: Falcon dead in arson attack, fuel cargo restricted

July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli officials have placed new restrictions on fuel deliveries across the Gaza Strip after new arson attacks, including one that involved a dead falcon.

Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the suspension of fuel cargo was due to "continued terror attempts" by Hamas.

The Gaza border region was hit by rocket fire over the weekend after months of incendiary attacks, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn Monday of a "prolonged struggle".

The arson attacks have caused hundreds of fires in southern Israel since April and Israeli officials say the practice of setting kites and balloons aflame across the Gaza border started out on a small scale, but was adopted and encouraged by Hamas, an opponent to Israel.

Although food and medicine deliveries are still allowed, Israeli officials said they will not allow fuel to enter through Kerem Shalom until Sunday.

Hamas warned of "dangerous consequences" over the new restrictions.

Newer attacks have included a dead falcon an employee found in Habesor National Park near the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Nature and Park Authority.

"Arson fires have been caused by incendiary materials flown from Gaza into Israel. Apparently it's not enough to destroy nature with kites, now falcons are being used for terror as well," the Israel Defense Force's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories tweeted Monday.