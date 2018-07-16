Home / Top News / World News

Watch live: Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki

By Doug G. Ware  |  July 16, 2018
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on three separate occasions Monday at their summit in Finland.

The two will start with a bilateral one-on-one meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace at around 6:20 a.m. EDT. The meeting will last for about an hour.

A second, expanded bilateral meeting with presidential aides on both sides will begin just before 8 a.m. EDT, the White House said.

Lastly, a joint news conference is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. EDT. Ninety minutes later, Trump and the first lady will leave the palace for the airport for their return trip to Washington, D.C. They are scheduled to return at Andrews Air Force Base around 8:45 p.m. EDT and the White House 15 minutes later.

