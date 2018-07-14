Passengers' eardrums burst as Ryanair flight loses pressure

July 14 (UPI) -- More than 30 Ryanair passengers were hospitalized after an emergency landing in Germany when the cabin of their plane became depressurized.

Flight FR7312, en route from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, landed at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport on Friday after the cabin lost pressure. A passenger on board the plane said the air in the cabin went cold, oxygen masks dropped and the plane made an unexpected dive.

Multiple passengers were treated for burst eardrums or fluid behind the ears, while others complained of headache and nausea.

Some of the passengers were given accommodations and rescheduled to fly Saturday morning. Doctors told those with ear injuries they couldn't fly for about a week, so Ryanair arranged for a bus to take them the 18-hour trip to Croatia.

"Luckily I didn't have ruptured eardrums, however there's a severe build up of fluid, mainly blood, behind my eardrums, which will take a number of days to subside," passenger Conor Brennan told The Irish Times.

"I have to remain on painkillers for a number of days and I can't take any flights for another week or so."

Some passengers praised those the pilots for an "excellent job" handling the emergency situation, Britain's The Guardian reported.