On alert: France celebrates Bastille Day, eyes World Cup final

July 14 (UPI) -- France marked Bastille Day on Saturday with a military parade, an appearance by the president and an aeronautical flub, all under the eye of extra security as the country prepares for its first World Cup final since 2006.

The country held its annual military parade down the Champs-Elysées to mark the holiday, with groups of troops marching in matching, brightly colored uniforms. Singaporean troops joined the parade this year to accompany the guest of honor, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille military prison in 1789, an event that sparked the French Revolution.

Also taking part were rescue workers who assisted French Caribbean islands during last year's hurricane season, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and warplanes flying overhead.

But there was trouble with a group of nine planes which trailed smoke in the colors of the French flag -- blue, white and red. One blue plane accidentally released red smoke in the formation.

Another mishap on the ground involved two police motorcycles crashing during a performance.

This all took place under the watchful eye of the police and other security officials. Paris Police Chief Michel Delpuech said there were 12,000 police officers and 3,000 rescue personnel in Paris and its suburbs for the national holiday.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said nationwide there were about 110,000 police officers for the weekend, which involved Bastille Day, the Tour de France, a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert for 81,000 and the World Cup final Sunday.

"We couldn't mobilize more forces than we will mobilize this weekend," Collomb told reporters Friday. "At this time, we will mobilize all of our forces."

The soccer final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, but French officials expect plenty of people at home will be in the streets celebrating a win or mourning a loss. And if the French team wins, they'll hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysées on Monday, which could see a turnout of 1 million fans.