Israelis, Palestinians trade airstrikes, rockets

July 14 (UPI) -- Israel launched its largest barrage of daytime airstrikes against Gaza since the 2014 war Saturday and Palestinians responded with a series of rockets, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries as violence escalated along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Hamas battalion headquarters in Beit Lahia and hit dozens of locations.

"The strike was conducted in response to Hamas' terror activity that targeted Israeli civilians and violated Israeli sovereignty," the IDF said. "The IDF views Hamas' terror activity with great severity and is prepared for a wide-variety of scenarios."

One day earlier, a weekly March of Return demonstration at the border turned violent when a Palestinian threw a grenade, injuring an IDF officer. A 15-year-old Palestinian also died from IDF gunfire.

Palestinian militants responded to the strikes Saturday by launching rockets and mortar rounds into Israel. The IDF said its Iron Dome intercepted at least 10 rockets.

Palestinians have been holding weekly Great March of Return protests at the border since March, calling for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.