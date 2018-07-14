Haiti's prime minister resigns after days of protests

July 14 (UPI) -- Haiti Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant resigned Saturday, before being ousted by parliament after an announcement about a fuel price hike led to days of violent protests.

Lawmakers had scheduled a hearing Saturday to fire Lafontant and his 18 cabinet members because of the riots, which led to the U.S. State Department issuing a travel warning for the country.

During a recess, Lafontant took the mic and announced he had already resigned.

Lafontant had suspended the fuel hike but that did not stop violence protests or business and opposition groups from demanding his resignation over the increase, which would push gasoline up 38 percent.

Diesel prices were to go up 47 percent and kerosene by 51 percent.

At least seven people were killed and dozens of businesses looted or destroyed during the protests in the capital city Port-au-Prince and other cities.

The fuel hikes were part of an agreement between the Haitian government and the International Monetary Fund as part of an assistance package. The country could lose up to $96 million in budgetary support from international donors if it fails to meet the agreement.