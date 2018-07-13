Home / Top News / World News

ZTE pays $1.4 billion penalty; U.S. to lift ban

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 13, 2018 at 8:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department lifted a ban on Chinese smartphone maker ZTE on Friday after it paid a $1.4 billion penalty levied by the U.S. government.

The company paid $1 billion of the penalty and put $400 million in escrow at a U.S. bank to satisfy the requirement, the department said.

In exchange, the United States will lift its order for U.S. firms to stop doing business with ZTE. U.S. officials said the company violated U.S. sanctions against exporting to Iran and North Korea.

The sanctions influenced ZTE's decision recently to cease operations, and eliminate its entire board and appoint a new chairman.

President Donald Trump's administration previously attempted to lift the sanctions, but the U.S. Senate scuttled that effort in June.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Minnesota mother, daughter killed by boulder that fell off truck Minnesota mother, daughter killed by boulder that fell off truck
Trump, May show united front after candid tabloid interview Trump, May show united front after candid tabloid interview
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers trespass zone South Korea scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers trespass zone
El Paso Five case a road test for prosecuting migrant parents El Paso Five case a road test for prosecuting migrant parents
19 dead in Chinese chemical plant explosion 19 dead in Chinese chemical plant explosion